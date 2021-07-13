SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 14,070,972 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.42 changed hands at -$0.03 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.13 Billion. SOFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.11% off its 52-week high of $28.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.8, which suggests the last value was 28.14% up since then. When we look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.84 Million.

Analysts gave the SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SOFI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Although SOFI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $18.08 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 9.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is -0.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOFI’s forecast low is $25 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +82.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.25% for it to hit the projected low.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for SoFi Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.