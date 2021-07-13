Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2,859,235 Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $6.51 changed hands at $0.45 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.31 Million. TYHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -198% off its 52-week high of $19.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.1, which suggests the last value was 67.74% up since then. When we look at Shineco, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 745.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 528.1 Million.

Analysts gave the Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TYHT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Shineco, Inc. earnings to decrease by -804.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.72% of Shineco, Inc. shares while 4.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.1%. There are 6 institutions holding the Shineco, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.86% of the shares, roughly 146.71 Thousand TYHT shares worth $600.06 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 16.96 Thousand shares worth $69.36 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 4633 shares estimated at $51.61 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 551 shares worth around $2.25 Thousand.