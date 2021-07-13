SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 116,000,000 SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.28. With the company’s per share price at $20 changed hands at $10.21 or 1.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.01 Billion. SGOC’s last price was a discount, traded about -45% off its 52-week high of $29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 96.15% up since then. When we look at SGOCO Group, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 Million.
Analysts gave the SGOCO Group, Ltd. (SGOC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SGOC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SGOCO Group, Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
SGOCO Group, Ltd. (SGOC) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.7%. The 2021 estimates are for SGOCO Group, Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.64% of SGOCO Group, Ltd. shares while 0.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.08%. There are 9 institutions holding the SGOCO Group, Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 82.41 Thousand SGOC shares worth $173.88 Thousand.
HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 66.39 Thousand shares worth $140.08 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 78040 shares estimated at $148.28 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 47.69 Thousand shares worth around $77.73 Thousand.