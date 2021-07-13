Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch SQBG stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,198,538 Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $13.49 changed hands at $0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.34 Million. SQBG’s last price was a discount, traded about -200.15% off its 52-week high of $40.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.14, which suggests the last value was 69.31% up since then. When we look at Sequential Brands Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 Million.

Analysts gave the Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SQBG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sequential Brands Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) trade information

Instantly SQBG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $28.00 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 51.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) is 0.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 104.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 68.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SQBG’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.64%. The 2021 estimates are for Sequential Brands Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -152.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.98% of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. shares while 22.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.46%. There are 22 institutions holding the Sequential Brands Group, Inc. stock share, with Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.63% of the shares, roughly 60.19 Thousand SQBG shares worth $1.38 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.83% or 46.89 Thousand shares worth $1.07 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 33767 shares estimated at $844.18 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.3% of the shares, roughly 21.52 Thousand shares worth around $492.42 Thousand.