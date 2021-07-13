SAVA Stock: More Upside for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)?

Analysts gave the Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SAVA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SAVA’s forecast low is $73 with $190 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +91.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -26.5% for it to hit the projected low.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Cassava Sciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 8.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.49% of Cassava Sciences, Inc. shares while 27.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.64%. There are 170 institutions holding the Cassava Sciences, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.01% of the shares, roughly 2.4 Million SAVA shares worth $108.1 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.43% or 1.77 Million shares worth $79.75 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1047822 shares estimated at $47.1 Million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 764.84 Thousand shares worth around $41.24 Million.