RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.95 million RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.72 changing hands around $0.19 or 2.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.56B. RLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -353.37% off its 52-week high of $35.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.52, which suggests the last value was 2.59% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.67 million.
Analysts gave the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RLX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information
Instantly RLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.28 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 2.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.48%, with the 5-day performance at -10.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is -17.70% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RLX’s forecast low is $92.60 with $191.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2381.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1099.48% for it to hit the projected low.
RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 177.30% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $370.99 million.
The 2021 estimates are for RLX Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -365.30%.
RLX Dividends
RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 02.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of RLX Technology Inc. shares while 8.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.67%. There are 8.67% institutions holding the RLX Technology Inc. stock share, with Coatue Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.49% of the shares, roughly 14.21 million RLX shares worth $147.17 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.37% or 13.02 million shares worth $134.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 1.21 million shares estimated at $27.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $10.45 million.