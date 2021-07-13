Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch IPDN stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,932,077 Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.22. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $1.62 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.81 Million. IPDNâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -243.21% off its 52-week high of $5.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 53.09% up since then. When we look at Professional Diversity Network, Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 862.79 Million.

Analysts gave the Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IPDN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Professional Diversity Network, Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Instantly IPDN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.75 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 41.09% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 102.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36, meaning bulls need an upside of 2122.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IPDNâ€™s forecast low is $36 with $36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a +2122.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2122.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Professional Diversity Network, Inc. earnings to increase by 13.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.29% of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. shares while 2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.28%. There are 8 institutions holding the Professional Diversity Network, Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.71% of the shares, roughly 96.03 Thousand IPDN shares worth $225.68 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 73.75 Thousand shares worth $173.31 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 73747 shares estimated at $173.31 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 33Thousand shares worth around $57.75 Thousand.