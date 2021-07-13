Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,484,875 Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.02 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.62 Million. PBTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -377.72% off its 52-week high of $9.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 47.03% up since then. When we look at Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 Million.

Analysts gave the Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PBTS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Although PBTS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.6%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.64- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 44.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 158.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 64.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 246.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBTS’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +246.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 246.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.96% of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. shares while 0.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.25%. There are 8 institutions holding the Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 25.81 Thousand PBTS shares worth $77.93 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 20.24 Thousand shares worth $61.12 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.