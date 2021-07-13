Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,304,924 Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $41.96 changed hands at $2.58 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.18 Billion. POSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.19% off its 52-week high of $104.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.23, which suggests the last value was 20.81% up since then. When we look at Poshmark, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 715.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 720.28 Million.

Analysts gave the Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended POSH as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Poshmark, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, POSH’s forecast low is $47 with $67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +59.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Poshmark, Inc. earnings to increase by 108.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Poshmark, Inc. shares while 47.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.56%. There are 87 institutions holding the Poshmark, Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.32% of the shares, roughly 973.87 Thousand POSH shares worth $39.54 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.3% or 817.09 Thousand shares worth $33.17 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Columbia Acorn Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 433960 shares estimated at $17.62 Million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 2.2% of the shares, roughly 339.74 Thousand shares worth around $14.21 Million.