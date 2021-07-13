PLXP Stock: More Upside For PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP)?

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.58 changing hands around $1.15 or 9.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $277.19M. PLXP’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.22% off its 52-week high of $16.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.72, which suggests the last value was 79.97% up since then. When we look at PLx Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 252.08K.

Analysts gave the PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PLXP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PLx Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) trade information

Instantly PLXP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.74 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 9.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 125.18%, with the 5-day performance at -5.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) is -3.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLXP’s forecast low is $12.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.63% for it to hit the projected low.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PLx Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 105.45% over the past 6 months, a 25.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PLx Pharma Inc. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24,133.30% up from the last financial year.

3 analysts are of the opinion that PLx Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $3.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.70%. The 2021 estimates are for PLx Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 54.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

PLXP Dividends

PLx Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.23% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares while 42.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.05%. There are 42.56% institutions holding the PLx Pharma Inc. stock share, with MSD Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.21% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million PLXP shares worth $16.93 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.45% or 1.47 million shares worth $13.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $5.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $2.78 million.