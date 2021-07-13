Pfizer Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -33.91% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 3.53 million Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.58 changed hands at -$0.18 or -0.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $220.54B. PFE’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.84% off its 52-week high of $43.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.71, which suggests the last value was 17.36% up since then. When we look at Pfizer Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 25.97 million.

Analysts gave the Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended PFE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pfizer Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.98.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Instantly PFE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 40.25 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.01%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is -2.26% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PFE’s forecast low is $39.00 with $53.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pfizer Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.08% over the past 6 months, a 67.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pfizer Inc. will rise 25.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 74.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.35 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Pfizer Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $19.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.55 billion and $12.13 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Pfizer Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.53% per year.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 30. The 3.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Pfizer Inc. shares while 66.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.62%. There are 66.60% institutions holding the Pfizer Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.06% of the shares, roughly 450.91 million PFE shares worth $16.34 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.25% or 405.73 million shares worth $14.7 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 156.69 million shares estimated at $5.68 billion under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 114.22 million shares worth around $4.14 billion.