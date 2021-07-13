Performance & Trends Of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Stock

In the latest trading session, 1.96 million The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $137.42 changing hands around $0.28 or 0.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $335.63B. PG’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.91% off its 52-week high of $146.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $121.54, which suggests the last value was 11.56% up since then. When we look at The Procter & Gamble Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.61 million.
Analysts gave the The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended PG as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Procter & Gamble Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09.
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) trade information
Instantly PG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 137.65 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is 0.99% up.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $149.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PG’s forecast low is $130.00 with $168.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.4% for it to hit the projected low.
The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the The Procter & Gamble Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.19% over the past 6 months, a 9.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Procter & Gamble Company will fall -6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -0.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.50% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.36 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that The Procter & Gamble Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $19.6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.7 billion and $18.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.80%. The 2021 estimates are for The Procter & Gamble Company earnings to increase by 246.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.43% per year.
PG Dividends
The Procter & Gamble Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 28 and August 02. The 2.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of The Procter & Gamble Company shares while 65.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.79%. There are 65.72% institutions holding the The Procter & Gamble Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.78% of the shares, roughly 214.85 million PG shares worth $29.1 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.66% or 163.11 million shares worth $22.09 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 69.42 million shares estimated at $9.4 billion under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 50.43 million shares worth around $6.83 billion.