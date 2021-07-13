Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1,138,697 Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $131.29 Million. PTN’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.07% off its 52-week high of $1.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Palatin Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 Million.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) trade information

Although PTN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.645 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 11.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.49 days.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Palatin Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -158%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.83% of Palatin Technologies, Inc. shares while 11.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.88%. There are 86 institutions holding the Palatin Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 9.52 Million PTN shares worth $6.57 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.63% or 3.74 Million shares worth $2.58 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6080943 shares estimated at $4.19 Million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 2.9 Million shares worth around $2Million.