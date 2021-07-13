Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) Will Continue To Grow In 2021.

In the latest trading session, 1.48 million Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.59 changing hands around $1.63 or 16.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $174.00M. LBPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.5% off its 52-week high of $18.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.39, which suggests the last value was 36.24% up since then. When we look at Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 28.76K.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information
Instantly LBPH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.50 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 16.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.18%, with the 5-day performance at 9.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) is 16.22% up.
LBPH Dividends
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.85% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 75.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.57%. There are 75.35% institutions holding the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Cormorant Asset Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 17.34% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million LBPH shares worth $38.59 million.
Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.95% or 2.3 million shares worth $37.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $9.05 million under it, the former controlled 4.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $6.08 million.