Let’s Talk About Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 5.02 million Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.58 changed hands at -$1.35 or -3.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.23B. CAG’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.77% off its 52-week high of $39.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.55, which suggests the last value was 5.87% up since then. When we look at Conagra Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Analysts gave the Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CAG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Conagra Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) trade information

Instantly CAG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 36.43 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.91%, with the 5-day performance at 0.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is -3.34% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CAG’s forecast low is $34.00 with $44.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Conagra Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.46% over the past 6 months, a 15.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Conagra Brands Inc. will fall -30.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.71 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Conagra Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021 will be $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.29 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Conagra Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 12.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.42% per year.

CAG Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 29 and October 04. The 3.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.10. It is important to note, however, that the 3.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of Conagra Brands Inc. shares while 86.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.59%. There are 86.25% institutions holding the Conagra Brands Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.92% of the shares, roughly 57.23 million CAG shares worth $2.15 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.54% or 55.4 million shares worth $2.08 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 22.1 million shares estimated at $819.51 million under it, the former controlled 4.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 3.83% of the shares, roughly 18.38 million shares worth around $690.92 million.