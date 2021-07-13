Let’s Jump into the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,712,244 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $30.1 changed hands at $0.5 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.15 Billion. BBBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.07% off its 52-week high of $53.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.57, which suggests the last value was 74.85% up since then. When we look at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.46 Million.

Analysts gave the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended BBBY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $31.32 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 3.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.69%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBBY’s forecast low is $19 with $44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -36.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +58.92% over the past 6 months, a 249.5% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will rise +4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 262.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. earnings to increase by 68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around September 29 – October 04, 2021. It is important to note, however, that the 19.1% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.45% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 101.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.38%. There are 368 institutions holding the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 18.83% of the shares, roughly 20.08 Million BBBY shares worth $585.36 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.09% or 13.96 Million shares worth $406.94 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 10500188 shares estimated at $370.97 Million under it, the former controlled 9.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 7.63% of the shares, roughly 8.14 Million shares worth around $227.71 Million.