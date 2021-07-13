Let’s Jump into the Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,084,632 Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.07 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $323.41 Million. BCEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.71% off its 52-week high of $20.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.68, which suggests the last value was 15.33% up since then. When we look at Atreca, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 579.66 Million.

Analysts gave the Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BCEL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Atreca, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.69.

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Instantly BCEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.77- on Monday, Jul 12 added 7.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 228% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BCEL’s forecast low is $25 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +285.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 175.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Atreca, Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.29% of Atreca, Inc. shares while 93.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.41%. There are 159 institutions holding the Atreca, Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.72% of the shares, roughly 4.14 Million BCEL shares worth $63.46 Million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.71% or 3.53 Million shares worth $54.16 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 797264 shares estimated at $12.22 Million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 676.53 Thousand shares worth around $6.1 Million.