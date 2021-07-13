Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ: GRUB) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.66 million Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.02 changing hands around $0.17 or 0.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.89B. GRUB’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.28% off its 52-week high of $26.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.88, which suggests the last value was 6.33% up since then. When we look at Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Analysts gave the Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GRUB as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) trade information

Instantly GRUB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.75 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.78%, with the 5-day performance at -3.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) is -4.72% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GRUB’s forecast low is $32.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -244.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -77.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. will rise 88.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -112.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $549.36 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $565.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $406.48 million and $493.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.01%. The 2021 estimates are for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. earnings to increase by 23.80%.

GRUB Dividends

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 28 and August 02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares while 1.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.82%.