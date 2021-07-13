Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $5 per Share

In the last trading session, 3,312,843 Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $1.57 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $215.59 Million. JAGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -184.71% off its 52-week high of $4.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.185, which suggests the last value was 88.22% up since then. When we look at Jaguar Health, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.43 Million.

Analysts gave the Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended JAGX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Jaguar Health, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Although JAGX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.72 on Wednesday, Jul 07 added 8.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.93%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 202.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JAGX’s forecast low is $4.5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +218.47% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 186.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jaguar Health, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -60.75% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jaguar Health, Inc. will rise +89.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 154.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.28 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jaguar Health, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $2.44 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.16 Million and $2.77 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 130.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Jaguar Health, Inc. earnings to increase by 88.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.15% of Jaguar Health, Inc. shares while 11.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.11%. There are 51 institutions holding the Jaguar Health, Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.48% of the shares, roughly 2.03 Million JAGX shares worth $3.66 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.37% or 1.88 Million shares worth $3.39 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF. With 1819800 shares estimated at $3.28 Million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 1.16 Million shares worth around $1.85 Million.