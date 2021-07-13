IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $4.15 per Share

In the last trading session, 2,052,542 IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.75. With the company’s per share price at $2.35 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $145.26 Million. IZEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -217.02% off its 52-week high of $7.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.663, which suggests the last value was 71.79% up since then. When we look at IZEA Worldwide, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.1 Million.

Analysts gave the IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IZEA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. IZEA Worldwide, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IZEA’s forecast low is $4.15 with $4.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +76.6% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 76.6% for it to hit the projected low.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IZEA Worldwide, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +4.44% over the past 6 months, a 64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will rise +20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that IZEA Worldwide, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $7Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.13 Million and $4.04 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 91.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 73.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.4%. The 2021 estimates are for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. earnings to increase by 13.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.37% of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. shares while 12.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.48%. There are 37 institutions holding the IZEA Worldwide, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.66% of the shares, roughly 2.26 Million IZEA shares worth $8.53 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.75% or 1.7 Million shares worth $6.41 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1530215 shares estimated at $4.25 Million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 1.49 Million shares worth around $5.61 Million.