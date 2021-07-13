Is Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 5,162,571 Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $2 changed hands at $0.26 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $173.42 Million. XTNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -229% off its 52-week high of $6.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 64.5% up since then. When we look at Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 679.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 207.75 Million.

Analysts gave the Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended XTNT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) trade information

Instantly XTNT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.38- on Monday, Jul 12 added 15.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 774.45 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, meaning bulls need a downside of -50% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XTNT’s forecast low is $1 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -50% for it to hit the projected low.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 60.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.45% of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. shares while 95.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.37%. There are 25 institutions holding the Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 84.05% of the shares, roughly 72.87 Million XTNT shares worth $171.98 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.06% or 921.77 Thousand shares worth $2.18 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. With 322300 shares estimated at $760.63 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 50Thousand shares worth around $216.5 Thousand.