Is VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,762,202 VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $3.13 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $599.03 Million. VTGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.42% off its 52-week high of $3.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 83.39% up since then. When we look at VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 Million.

Analysts gave the VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VTGN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.46- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 9.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.61%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 139.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VTGN’s forecast low is $5 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +187.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 59.74% for it to hit the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +44.24% over the past 6 months, a 46.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will rise +28.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.8%. The 2021 estimates are for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 2.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 60.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.56%. There are 78 institutions holding the VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.37% of the shares, roughly 16.3 Million VTGN shares worth $34.72 Million.

VR Adviser, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.37% or 16.3 Million shares worth $34.72 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4542953 shares estimated at $11.49 Million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 3.7 Million shares worth around $7.87 Million.