Is salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 2.36 million salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $246.55 changing hands around $3.64 or 1.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $225.61B. CRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.39% off its 52-week high of $284.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $181.93, which suggests the last value was 26.21% up since then. When we look at salesforce.com inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.61 million.

Analysts gave the salesforce.com inc. (CRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 47 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CRM as a Hold, 35 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. salesforce.com inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.91.

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Instantly CRM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 253.50 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.16%, with the 5-day performance at -2.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) is 1.13% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $279.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRM’s forecast low is $200.00 with $320.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.88% for it to hit the projected low.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the salesforce.com inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.40% over the past 6 months, a -22.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for salesforce.com inc. will fall -36.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -52.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 30 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.24 billion. 29 analysts are of the opinion that salesforce.com inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $6.65 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 129.30%. The 2021 estimates are for salesforce.com inc. earnings to decrease by -22.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.10% per year.

CRM Dividends

salesforce.com inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 23 and August 27.

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.61% of salesforce.com inc. shares while 79.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.01%. There are 79.05% institutions holding the salesforce.com inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.66% of the shares, roughly 70.91 million CRM shares worth $15.02 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.64% or 70.78 million shares worth $15.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 24.58 million shares estimated at $5.21 billion under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 18.79 million shares worth around $3.98 billion.