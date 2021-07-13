Is Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,036,899 Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.78 changed hands at $0.12 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.71 Million. MTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -233.71% off its 52-week high of $5.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 61.24% up since then. When we look at Mmtec, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 675.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 315.03 Million.

Analysts gave the Mmtec, Inc. (MTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MTC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Instantly MTC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.91 on Monday, Jul 12 added 6.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 76.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

Mmtec, Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Mmtec, Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.09% of Mmtec, Inc. shares while 13.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.15%. There are 11 institutions holding the Mmtec, Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.38% of the shares, roughly 1.35 Million MTC shares worth $3.46 Million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 138.3 Thousand shares worth $354.04 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.