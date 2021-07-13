Is Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2,167,320 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.71 changed hands at -$0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $262.36 Million. GTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.24% off its 52-week high of $1.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 74.65% up since then. When we look at Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 Million.

Analysts gave the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GTE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) trade information

Although GTE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.8 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 10.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.97%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 835.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 178.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTE’s forecast low is $0.92 with $2.4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +238.03% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190.43 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Aug 2021 will be $180.64 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $127.18 Million and $138.23 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.26% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares while 22.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.86%. There are 87 institutions holding the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock share, with GMT Capital Corp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.16% of the shares, roughly 44.64 Million GTE shares worth $31.24 Million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.12% or 11.46 Million shares worth $8.02 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 7516068 shares estimated at $5.01 Million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 1.92 Million shares worth around $1.28 Million.