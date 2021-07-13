Is Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 20,388,632 Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.02. With the company’s per share price at $1.79 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.21 Billion. GSAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.48% off its 52-week high of $2.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 83.8% up since then. When we look at Globalstar, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GSAT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Globalstar, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.9, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GSAT’s forecast low is $0.55 with $3.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +81.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -69.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.36 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Globalstar, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $28.26 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.36 Million and $32.76 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Globalstar, Inc. earnings to decrease by -821%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.43% of Globalstar, Inc. shares while 14.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.98%. There are 162 institutions holding the Globalstar, Inc. stock share, with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.42% of the shares, roughly 97.21 Million GSAT shares worth $131.24 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.81% or 50.35 Million shares worth $67.97 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 16336212 shares estimated at $22.05 Million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 14.45 Million shares worth around $19.51 Million.