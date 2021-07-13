Is Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4,575,948 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $9 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.01 Billion. CLNE’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.89% off its 52-week high of $19.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.33, which suggests the last value was 74.11% up since then. When we look at Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.38 Million.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Although CLNE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.91- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 9.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -12.2% over the past 6 months, a -350% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.96 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $83.19 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $59.85 Million and $70.89 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. earnings to decrease by -149.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.17% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares while 39.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52%. There are 285 institutions holding the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.63% of the shares, roughly 11.26 Million CLNE shares worth $154.66 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.13% or 10.25 Million shares worth $140.81 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7509631 shares estimated at $59.48 Million under it, the former controlled 3.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 3.65 Million shares worth around $50.08 Million.