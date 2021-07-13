Is AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,519,062 AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.78. With the company’s per share price at $4.38 changed hands at -$0.17 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $302.03 Million. UAVS’s last price was a discount, traded about -303.65% off its 52-week high of $17.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.94, which suggests the last value was 55.71% up since then. When we look at AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4Million.

Analysts gave the AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UAVS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) trade information

Although UAVS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.00- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 12.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.27%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $453.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 10259.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UAVS’s forecast low is $453.75 with $453.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10259.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10259.59% for it to hit the projected low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.8%. The 2021 estimates are for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. earnings to decrease by -86.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. shares while 11.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.06%. There are 78 institutions holding the AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.15% of the shares, roughly 2.84 Million UAVS shares worth $17.75 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.1% or 2.12 Million shares worth $13.28 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1749115 shares estimated at $8.69 Million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 1.26 Million shares worth around $7.87 Million.