Is ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1,003,995 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $92.1 changed hands at $9.35 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.75 Billion. ACMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.23% off its 52-week high of $144.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $58.03, which suggests the last value was 36.99% up since then. When we look at ACM Research, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 503.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 298.99 Million.

Analysts gave the ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ACMR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ACM Research, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Instantly ACMR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.3%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $102.3 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 9.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 990.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $129.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACMR’s forecast low is $110 with $150 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.87% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.44% for it to hit the projected low.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.49 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that ACM Research, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $65.41 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.05 Million and $47.66 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.3%. The 2021 estimates are for ACM Research, Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.03% of ACM Research, Inc. shares while 48.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.88%. There are 153 institutions holding the ACM Research, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.89% of the shares, roughly 1.02 Million ACMR shares worth $82.22 Million.

Indus Capital Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.12% or 711.01 Thousand shares worth $57.44 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). With 337319 shares estimated at $27.25 Million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) held about 1.6% of the shares, roughly 276.94 Thousand shares worth around $22.37 Million.