Investing in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Stock. WEI Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1,270,490 Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.2 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $84.55 Million. WEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -357.5% off its 52-week high of $5.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 39.17% up since then. When we look at Weidai Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Weidai Ltd. (WEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WEI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Weidai Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

Although WEI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.72 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 30.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.2% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Weidai Ltd. earnings to decrease by -380.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Weidai Ltd. shares while 1.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.07%. There are 10 institutions holding the Weidai Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.6% of the shares, roughly 212.97 Thousand WEI shares worth $289.64 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 58.15 Thousand shares worth $79.09 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.