Investing In Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.00 changing hands around $0.24 or 8.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.10M. QUMU’s current price is a discount, trading about -250.0% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.62, which suggests the last value was 12.67% up since then. When we look at Qumu Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 378.24K.

Analysts gave the Qumu Corporation (QUMU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended QUMU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Qumu Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) trade information

Instantly QUMU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.29 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 8.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.46%, with the 5-day performance at -4.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) is -40.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96720.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QUMU’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -100.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qumu Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.75% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qumu Corporation will fall -420.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -78.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.77 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Qumu Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $5.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.31 million and $6.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -38.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Qumu Corporation earnings to decrease by -9.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

QUMU Dividends

Qumu Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 30.

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.34% of Qumu Corporation shares while 60.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.45%. There are 60.06% institutions holding the Qumu Corporation stock share, with Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.77% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million QUMU shares worth $9.24 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.47% or 1.14 million shares worth $7.7 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Jacob Internet Fund. With 0.57 million shares estimated at $3.84 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Internet Fund held about 3.16% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $3.76 million.