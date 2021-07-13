Investing in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock. CLOV Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 49,222,428 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.68 changed hands at $0.41 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.95 Billion. CLOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -198.04% off its 52-week high of $28.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.31, which suggests the last value was 34.81% up since then. When we look at Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 42.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.85 Million.

Analysts gave the Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CLOV as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.16 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 13.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.42%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is -0.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLOV’s forecast low is $9 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +3.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -7.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Clover Health Investments, Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32% per year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.4% of Clover Health Investments, Corp. shares while 106.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 140.45%. There are 162 institutions holding the Clover Health Investments, Corp. stock share, with Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 64.97% of the shares, roughly 96.33 Million CLOV shares worth $728.26 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.66% or 26.19 Million shares worth $197.96 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 10001915 shares estimated at $75.61 Million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 5.79% of the shares, roughly 8.59 Million shares worth around $64.92 Million.