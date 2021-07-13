Investing in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock. BLIN Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3,884,502 Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.03. With the company’s per share price at $6.01 changed hands at -$0.75 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.77 Million. BLIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -139.27% off its 52-week high of $14.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 73.04% up since then. When we look at Bridgeline Digital, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.16 Million.

Analysts gave the Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BLIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Bridgeline Digital, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information

Although BLIN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $14.38 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 58.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) is 1.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 329.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 40.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLIN’s forecast low is $5.25 with $5.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.25 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bridgeline Digital, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $3.91 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.63 Million and $2.71 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 77.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Bridgeline Digital, Inc. earnings to increase by 92.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. shares while 21.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.28%. There are 17 institutions holding the Bridgeline Digital, Inc. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.75% of the shares, roughly 241.94 Thousand BLIN shares worth $699.19 Thousand.

AIGH Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.75% or 177.42 Thousand shares worth $512.74 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 70744 shares estimated at $204.45 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 48.1 Thousand shares worth around $139.01 Thousand.