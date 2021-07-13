Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,867,463 Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.2. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $119.61 Million. INPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -170.09% off its 52-week high of $2.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.921, which suggests the last value was 13.93% up since then. When we look at Inpixon’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.83 Million.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Analysts gave the Inpixon (INPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INPX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Inpixon’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12000, meaning bulls need an upside of 1121395% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INPX’s forecast low is $12000 with $12000 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1121395% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1121395% for it to hit the projected low.
Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.92 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Inpixon’s revenue for the quarter ending in Aug 2021 will be $4.63 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.24 Million and $15Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -69.1%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Inpixon earnings to increase by 97.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.12% of Inpixon shares while 6.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.44%. There are 28 institutions holding the Inpixon stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.18% of the shares, roughly 3.55 Million INPX shares worth $4.26 Million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.09% or 1.22 Million shares worth $1.46 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2720300 shares estimated at $3.26 Million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 714.01 Thousand shares worth around $856.81 Thousand.