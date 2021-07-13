Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,867,463 Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.2. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $119.61 Million. INPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -170.09% off its 52-week high of $2.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.921, which suggests the last value was 13.93% up since then. When we look at Inpixon’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.83 Million.

Analysts gave the Inpixon (INPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INPX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Inpixon’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12000, meaning bulls need an upside of 1121395% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INPX’s forecast low is $12000 with $12000 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1121395% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1121395% for it to hit the projected low.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.92 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Inpixon’s revenue for the quarter ending in Aug 2021 will be $4.63 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.24 Million and $15Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -69.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Inpixon earnings to increase by 97.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.12% of Inpixon shares while 6.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.44%. There are 28 institutions holding the Inpixon stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.18% of the shares, roughly 3.55 Million INPX shares worth $4.26 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.09% or 1.22 Million shares worth $1.46 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2720300 shares estimated at $3.26 Million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 714.01 Thousand shares worth around $856.81 Thousand.