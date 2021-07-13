Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 3.71 million Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.00 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $87.35B. INFY’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.38% off its 52-week high of $21.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.27, which suggests the last value was 51.1% up since then. When we look at Infosys Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.56 million.

Analysts gave the Infosys Limited (INFY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 50 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 8 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended INFY as a Hold, 30 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Infosys Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Instantly INFY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.34 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is 5.83% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INFY’s forecast low is $18.00 with $28.99 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Infosys Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.23% over the past 6 months, a 13.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Infosys Limited will rise 30.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.68 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Infosys Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $3.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.94 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Infosys Limited earnings to increase by 17.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 1.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Infosys Limited shares while 18.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.07%. There are 18.07% institutions holding the Infosys Limited stock share, with GQG Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.28% of the shares, roughly 54.34 million INFY shares worth $1.02 billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 54.08 million shares worth $1.01 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Europacific Growth Fund. With 12.94 million shares estimated at $218.43 million under it, the former controlled 0.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 9.17 million shares worth around $155.38 million.