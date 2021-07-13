indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $20 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,414,142 indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.45 changed hands at $0.39 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28 Billion. INDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.1% off its 52-week high of $14.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.13, which suggests the last value was 13.97% up since then. When we look at indie Semiconductor’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 903.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 852.88 Million.

Analysts gave the indie Semiconductor (INDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended INDI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. indie Semiconductor’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INDI’s forecast low is $17 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +111.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 79.89% for it to hit the projected low.

indie Semiconductor (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for indie Semiconductor earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.