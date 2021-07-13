ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Stock Forecast For 2021: $22.75 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 1.58 million ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.82 changing hands around $0.16 or 0.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $60.47B. IBN’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.65% off its 52-week high of $18.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.16, which suggests the last value was 48.6% up since then. When we look at ICICI Bank Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.27 million.

Analysts gave the ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IBN as a Hold, 41 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ICICI Bank Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Instantly IBN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.96 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.84%, with the 5-day performance at 2.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is 0.28% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IBN’s forecast low is $16.33 with $22.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.36% for it to hit the projected low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ICICI Bank Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.89% over the past 6 months, a 24.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ICICI Bank Limited will rise 53.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.10% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.90%. The 2021 estimates are for ICICI Bank Limited earnings to increase by 148.30%.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ICICI Bank Limited shares while 20.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.96%. There are 20.96% institutions holding the ICICI Bank Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.75% of the shares, roughly 60.57 million IBN shares worth $970.89 million.

Lone Pine Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.25% or 43.16 million shares worth $691.79 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund. With 18.13 million shares estimated at $295.59 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 13.3 million shares worth around $216.77 million.