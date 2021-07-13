Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,794,525 Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.92 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $701.16 Million. HUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -164.23% off its 52-week high of $13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.585, which suggests the last value was 88.11% up since then. When we look at Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 Million.

Analysts gave the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HUT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.59- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 11.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.79%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, meaning bulls need an upside of 184.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUT’s forecast low is $14 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +184.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 184.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Hut 8 Mining Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.33% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares while 12.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.93%. There are 19 institutions holding the Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock share, with Captrust Financial Advisors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 19.71 Thousand HUT shares worth $149.29 Thousand.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF. With 7292856 shares estimated at $55.24 Million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 129.27 Thousand shares worth around $526.12 Thousand.