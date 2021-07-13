Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ): Performance Report And Growth Forecast – Marketing Sentinel
Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 2.46 million Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.38 changing hands around $0.17 or 3.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $266.44M. HUIZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -157.43% off its 52-week high of $13.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.06, which suggests the last value was 5.95% up since then. When we look at Huize Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 171.28K.

Analysts gave the Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HUIZ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Huize Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) trade information

Instantly HUIZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.65 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.57%, with the 5-day performance at -9.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is -11.84% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HUIZ’s forecast low is $51.44 with $88.38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1542.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -856.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.60% up from the last financial year.

The 2021 estimates are for Huize Holding Limited earnings to increase by 15.30%.

HUIZ Dividends

Huize Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 18 and August 23.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.70% of Huize Holding Limited shares while 21.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.41%. There are 21.81% institutions holding the Huize Holding Limited stock share, with SAIF Advisors Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.17% of the shares, roughly 6.74 million HUIZ shares worth $56.4 million.

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.13% or 1.84 million shares worth $15.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $2.81 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 90620.0 shares worth around $0.76 million.

