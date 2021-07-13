Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 2.16 million Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.42. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $16.65 changed hands at -$0.44 or -2.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.71B. HSTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -11.23% off its 52-week high of $18.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.04, which suggests the last value was 39.7% up since then. When we look at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.87 million.

Analysts gave the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended HST as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Instantly HST was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.24 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -2.60% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.81%, with the 5-day performance at -0.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is -5.11% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HSTâ€™s forecast low is $15.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -32.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 16.10% over the past 6 months, a 252.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. will rise 54.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $585.33 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $675.6 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $103 million and $221.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 468.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 205.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings to decrease by -182.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.40% per year.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 28 and August 02.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.19% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares while 99.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.44%. There are 99.24% institutions holding the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.91% of the shares, roughly 112.19 million HST shares worth $1.89 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.23% or 79.23 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 31.51 million shares estimated at $426.92 million under it, the former controlled 4.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 19.84 million shares worth around $334.31 million.