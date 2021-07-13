HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 2.96 million HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.98 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $749.84M. HEXO’s current price is a discount, trading about -121.69% off its 52-week high of $11.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.32, which suggests the last value was 53.41% up since then. When we look at HEXO Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.58 million.

Analysts gave the HEXO Corp. (HEXO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HEXO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Instantly HEXO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.31 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -0.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.87%, with the 5-day performance at -10.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is -24.24% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HEXO’s forecast low is $4.94 with $9.89 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -98.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.8% for it to hit the projected low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HEXO Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.17% over the past 6 months, a 80.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 09 and June 14.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.93% of HEXO Corp. shares while 17.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.92%. There are 17.98% institutions holding the HEXO Corp. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.70% of the shares, roughly 9.86 million HEXO shares worth $63.91 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 1.16 million shares worth $7.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 9.86 million shares estimated at $63.91 million under it, the former controlled 6.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $16.96 million.