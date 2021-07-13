GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $2 per Share

In the last trading session, 43,909,261 GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $0.65 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $73.96 Million. JOB’s last price was a discount, traded about -233.85% off its 52-week high of $2.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 26.15% up since then. When we look at GEE Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.37 Million.

Analysts gave the GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended JOB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GEE Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) trade information

Instantly JOB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.689 on Monday, Jul 12 added 5.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 103.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 207.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JOB’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +207.69% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 207.69% for it to hit the projected low.

GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.9%. The 2021 estimates are for GEE Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 144.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.81% of GEE Group, Inc. shares while 33.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.45%. There are 26 institutions holding the GEE Group, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.1% of the shares, roughly 1.25 Million JOB shares worth $1.59 Million.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.7% or 792.26 Thousand shares worth $1.01 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 199699 shares estimated at $253.62 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 152.6 Thousand shares worth around $193.8 Thousand.