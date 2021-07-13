Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 8,186,993 Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.19 changed hands at -$1.02 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.12 Billion. GOTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1122.72% off its 52-week high of $149.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.98, which suggests the last value was 1.72% up since then. When we look at Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.01 Million.

Analysts gave the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GOTU as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Although GOTU has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.93 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 12.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.76%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gaotu Techedu Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -74.88% over the past 6 months, a 53.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gaotu Techedu Inc. will drop -650%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $387.56 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $474.61 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $237.96 Million and $291.14 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 62.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings to decrease by -746.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.03% per year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares while 66.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.76%. There are 290 institutions holding the Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock share, with Credit Suisse AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.45% of the shares, roughly 10.85 Million GOTU shares worth $367.61 Million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.33% or 7.77 Million shares worth $263.22 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 1007323 shares estimated at $18.68 Million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 705.73 Thousand shares worth around $23.91 Million.