GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $190 per Share

Analysts gave the GameStop Corp. (GME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GME as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GameStop Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Although GME has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $204.7 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 7.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -61.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GME’s forecast low is $25 with $190 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +0.4% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -86.79% for it to hit the projected low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GameStop Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +969.81% over the past 6 months, a 42.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GameStop Corp. will rise +57.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.5%. The 2021 estimates are for GameStop Corp. earnings to increase by 37.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.97% of GameStop Corp. shares while 41.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.64%. There are 311 institutions holding the GameStop Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.78% of the shares, roughly 9.18 Million GME shares worth $1.74 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.72% or 5.54 Million shares worth $1.05 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3672820 shares estimated at $815.37 Million under it, the former controlled 5.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 1.47 Million shares worth around $279.7 Million.