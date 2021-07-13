Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Shares Inclined By 2.54% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 2.14 million Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.19 changed hands at -$0.83 or -1.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.54B. FAST’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.95% off its 52-week high of $54.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.12, which suggests the last value was 20.81% up since then. When we look at Fastenal Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

Analysts gave the Fastenal Company (FAST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended FAST as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fastenal Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) trade information

Instantly FAST was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 54.76 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.63%, with the 5-day performance at 2.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) is 2.54% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FAST’s forecast low is $40.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Fastenal Company (FAST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fastenal Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.44% over the past 6 months, a 4.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fastenal Company will fall -2.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.51 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Fastenal Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.52 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Fastenal Company earnings to increase by 8.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.17% per year.

FAST Dividends

Fastenal Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 13. The 2.07% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.07% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of Fastenal Company shares while 80.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.84%. There are 80.57% institutions holding the Fastenal Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.78% of the shares, roughly 67.67 million FAST shares worth $3.4 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.80% or 44.82 million shares worth $2.25 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 16.2 million shares estimated at $814.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 12.89 million shares worth around $647.89 million.