Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,605,719 Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $4.08 changed hands at -$0.78 or -0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.43 Million. CUEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.88% off its 52-week high of $10.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.035, which suggests the last value was 50.12% up since then. When we look at Cuentas Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.4 Million.

Analysts gave the Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CUEN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Cuentas Inc. earnings to decrease by -101.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.92% of Cuentas Inc. shares while 0.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.62%. There are 9 institutions holding the Cuentas Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 25.75 Thousand CUEN shares worth $88.07 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.1% or 13.52 Thousand shares worth $46.22 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 48265 shares estimated at $146.24 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1.1 Thousand shares worth around $3.76 Thousand.