CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 2.94 million CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.76 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.13B. CSX’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.08% off its 52-week high of $34.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.53, which suggests the last value was 29.06% up since then. When we look at CSX Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.50 million.

Analysts gave the CSX Corporation (CSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CSX as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CSX Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

Instantly CSX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 33.04 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.93%, with the 5-day performance at -2.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is -1.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CSX’s forecast low is $21.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.88% for it to hit the projected low.

CSX Corporation (CSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CSX Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.65% over the past 6 months, a 18.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CSX Corporation will rise 63.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.91 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that CSX Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.95 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.50%. The 2021 estimates are for CSX Corporation earnings to decrease by -13.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.20% per year.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 20 and July 26. The 3.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of CSX Corporation shares while 77.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.13%. There are 77.03% institutions holding the CSX Corporation stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.24% of the shares, roughly 70.0 million CSX shares worth $6.35 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.25% or 62.48 million shares worth $5.67 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 29.29 million shares estimated at $2.82 billion under it, the former controlled 3.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 21.58 million shares worth around $1.96 billion.