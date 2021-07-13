Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.81 million Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.97 changing hands around $1.89 or 4.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.87B. CPNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.44% off its 52-week high of $69.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.65, which suggests the last value was 31.84% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.36 million.

Analysts gave the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CPNG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 44.91 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 4.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.53%, with the 5-day performance at 6.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 13.19% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPNG’s forecast low is $37.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Coupang Inc. earnings to increase by 26.30%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.51% of Coupang Inc. shares while 83.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.11%. There are 83.95% institutions holding the Coupang Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 36.47% of the shares, roughly 568.16 million CPNG shares worth $28.04 billion.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.03% or 280.9 million shares worth $13.86 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. With 3.08 million shares estimated at $152.09 million under it, the former controlled 0.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $126.18 million.