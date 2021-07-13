Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.81 million Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.97 changing hands around $1.89 or 4.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.87B. CPNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.44% off its 52-week high of $69.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.65, which suggests the last value was 31.84% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.36 million.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Analysts gave the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CPNG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information
Instantly CPNG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 44.91 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 4.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.53%, with the 5-day performance at 6.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 13.19% up.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPNG’s forecast low is $37.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.72% for it to hit the projected low.
Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts
The 2021 estimates are for Coupang Inc. earnings to increase by 26.30%.
CPNG Dividends
Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.
Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.51% of Coupang Inc. shares while 83.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.11%. There are 83.95% institutions holding the Coupang Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 36.47% of the shares, roughly 568.16 million CPNG shares worth $28.04 billion.
Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.03% or 280.9 million shares worth $13.86 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. With 3.08 million shares estimated at $152.09 million under it, the former controlled 0.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $126.18 million.