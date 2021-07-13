Could Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,200,739 Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $4.29 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $224.03 Million. OEG’s last price was a discount, traded about -161.07% off its 52-week high of $11.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.451, which suggests the last value was 89.49% up since then. When we look at Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.07 Million.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

Although OEG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.48- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.96%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Orbital Energy Group, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +26.18% over the past 6 months, a 51.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will rise +63.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 223.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.03 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $42.48 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $7.78 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 183.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -113.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.19% of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. shares while 18.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.9%. There are 57 institutions holding the Orbital Energy Group, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.13% of the shares, roughly 1.63 Million OEG shares worth $9.97 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.83% or 1.48 Million shares worth $9Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1463335 shares estimated at $5.19 Million under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 1.19 Million shares worth around $7.25 Million.