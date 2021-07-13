Could Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,688,943 Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.38 changed hands at $0.27 or 0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $88.47 Million. LGHL’s last price was a discount, traded about -275.21% off its 52-week high of $8.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.8, which suggests the last value was 24.37% up since then. When we look at Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 913.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LGHL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lion Group Holding Ltd. earnings to decrease by -153.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.85% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares while 5.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.46%. There are 19 institutions holding the Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock share, with Symmetry Peak Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.14% of the shares, roughly 309.93 Thousand LGHL shares worth $1.37 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.72% or 194.44 Thousand shares worth $859.44 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.